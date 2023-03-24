In What Direction Will Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) was $244.47 for the day, up 1.52% from the previous closing price of $240.81. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1728352 shares were traded. ISRG stock price reached its highest trading level at $247.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $242.29.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of ISRG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 90.36. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.80 and its Current Ratio is at 4.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 18, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $235.

On October 13, 2022, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $215.Mizuho initiated its Neutral rating on October 13, 2022, with a $215 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when Curet Myriam sold 1,253 shares for $228.47 per share. The transaction valued at 286,273 led to the insider holds 1,950 shares of the business.

DeSantis Robert sold 1,971 shares of ISRG for $474,558 on Feb 16. The EVP & Chief Product Officer now owns 6,365 shares after completing the transaction at $240.77 per share. On Feb 16, another insider, Curet Myriam, who serves as the EVP & Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 1,124 shares for $240.77 each. As a result, the insider received 270,625 and left with 327 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Intuitive’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 66.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 39.20. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ISRG has reached a high of $308.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $180.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 242.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 231.54.

Shares Statistics:

ISRG traded an average of 1.63M shares per day over the past three months and 1.68M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 351.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 348.62M. Insiders hold about 0.51% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ISRG as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.52M with a Short Ratio of 2.05M, compared to 2.86M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.71% and a Short% of Float of 0.72%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.25 and a low estimate of $1.12, while EPS last year was $1.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.31, with high estimates of $1.37 and low estimates of $1.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.62 and $5.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.31. EPS for the following year is $6.22, with 18 analysts recommending between $6.95 and $5.89.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 15 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.62B to a low estimate of $1.54B. As of the current estimate, Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.49B, an estimated increase of 6.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.7B, an increase of 11.70% over than the figure of $6.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.78B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.64B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ISRG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.71B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.22B, up 11.10% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.1B and the low estimate is $7.47B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.