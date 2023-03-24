In What Direction Will Mattel Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MAT) Stock Goes From Here?

Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) closed the day trading at $16.19 down -0.49% from the previous closing price of $16.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1690868 shares were traded. MAT stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.01.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MAT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.24. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 03, 2023, Stifel reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $29 to $26.

Goldman Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on July 11, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $30 to $31.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Mattel’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.50. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MAT has reached a high of $26.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.05.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MAT traded about 3.18M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MAT traded about 3.24M shares per day. A total of 354.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 352.67M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.80% stake in the company. Shares short for MAT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 15.48M with a Short Ratio of 12.46M, compared to 25.08M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.37% and a Short% of Float of 5.83%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for MAT, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 14, 2017 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 20, 2017. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 03, 1996 when the company split stock in a 5:4 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.83 and $1.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.66. EPS for the following year is $1.9, with 10 analysts recommending between $2.02 and $1.74.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $849.48M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.05B to a low estimate of $675M. As of the current estimate, Mattel Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.04B, an estimated decrease of -18.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.05B, a decrease of -15.20% over than the figure of -$18.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.25B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $874.6M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MAT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.58B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.43B, up 2.80% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.3B and the low estimate is $5.52B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.