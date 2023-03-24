Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: IAS) was $13.88 for the day, up 0.36% from the previous closing price of $13.83. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 534796 shares were traded. IAS stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.81.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of IAS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.45. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 21, 2022, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy which previously was Outperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $26 to $27.

Oppenheimer reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on March 04, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $30 to $24.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 22 when SHARMA TOM sold 28,385 shares for $14.02 per share. The transaction valued at 397,958 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

SHARMA TOM sold 4,200 shares of IAS for $58,800 on Mar 21. The Chief Product Officer now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $14.00 per share. On Feb 08, another insider, SUKUMARAN ANIL, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 1,052 shares for $10.87 each. As a result, the insider received 11,435 and left with 55,449 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Integral’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 141.63, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 51.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IAS has reached a high of $15.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.48.

Shares Statistics:

IAS traded an average of 372.79K shares per day over the past three months and 625.27k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 153.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 153.68M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.20% stake in the company. Shares short for IAS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.17M with a Short Ratio of 1.05M, compared to 1.5M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.76% and a Short% of Float of 3.21%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.05 and $0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.04. EPS for the following year is $0.15, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.17 and $0.13.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $112.07M to a low estimate of $110M. As of the current estimate, Integral Ad Science Holding Corp.’s year-ago sales were $102.47M, an estimated increase of 8.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $97.3M, an increase of 9.00% over than the figure of $8.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $102.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $89.8M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IAS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $403M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $401M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $402.12M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $323.51M, up 24.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $459.28M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $488.96M and the low estimate is $420.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.