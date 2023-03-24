Invest in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $29.28 in the prior trading day, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AMLX) closed at $29.04, down -0.82%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 897567 shares were traded. AMLX stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.45.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AMLX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.00 and its Current Ratio is at 8.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on January 05, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $50.

On May 25, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $21.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on April 01, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $36 to $10.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 21 when Morningside Venture Investment sold 63,448 shares for $31.91 per share. The transaction valued at 2,024,494 led to the insider holds 7,187,314 shares of the business.

Firestone Karen bought 1,000 shares of AMLX for $31,990 on Mar 16. The Director now owns 1,000 shares after completing the transaction at $31.99 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, Cohen Joshua B, who serves as the Co-Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 100,000 shares for $31.86 each. As a result, the insider received 3,186,336 and left with 2,792,617 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 92.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMLX has reached a high of $41.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.39.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 905.05K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.56M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 65.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.98M. Insiders hold about 24.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.70% stake in the company. Shares short for AMLX as of Jan 30, 2023 were 5.74M with a Short Ratio of 5.46M, compared to 5.64M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.66% and a Short% of Float of 15.86%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.83 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.72 and a low estimate of -$0.94, while EPS last year was -$4.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.85, with high estimates of -$0.79 and low estimates of -$0.91.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.23 and -$3.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.5. EPS for the following year is -$1.99, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.4 and -$2.51.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMLX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.49M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.88M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.12M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $285k, up 994.70% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $140.42M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $156.9M and the low estimate is $126.04M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4,400.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.