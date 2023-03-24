Invest in MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX: MAG) closed at $12.54 in the last session, up 1.05% from day before closing price of $12.41. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 779556 shares were traded. MAG stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.27.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MAG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 26.20 and its Current Ratio is at 26.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, MAG’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MAG has reached a high of $18.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.47.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MAG traded on average about 601.23K shares per day over the past 3-months and 928.64k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 98.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.88M. Insiders hold about 0.95% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.17% stake in the company. Shares short for MAG as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.79M with a Short Ratio of 2.79M, compared to 3.11M on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.45 and $0.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.32. EPS for the following year is $0.91, with 2 analysts recommending between $1 and $0.82.