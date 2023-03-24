Invest in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $75.34 in the prior trading day, Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE: PNW) closed at $74.10, down -1.65%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 940267 shares were traded. PNW stock price reached its highest trading level at $76.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $73.82.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PNW by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on March 14, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $80 from $77 previously.

On November 21, 2022, Credit Suisse Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $60 to $73.

Guggenheim Upgraded its Sell to Neutral on November 18, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $54 to $70.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 06 when Lockwood Barbara D sold 689 shares for $77.88 per share. The transaction valued at 53,659 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Lockwood Barbara D sold 3,489 shares of PNW for $259,058 on May 17. The SVP, Public Policy, APS now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $74.25 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Pinnacle’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.68. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PNW has reached a high of $80.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $59.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 75.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 73.19.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 975.97K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.24M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 113.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 112.50M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.70% stake in the company. Shares short for PNW as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.34M with a Short Ratio of 2.06M, compared to 1.94M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.07% and a Short% of Float of 2.35%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, PNW’s forward annual dividend rate was 3.18, compared to 3.46 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.22%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.72%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.92. The current Payout Ratio is 79.90% for PNW, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 28, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 30, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 27, 2011 when the company split stock in a 10:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.38 and $4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.28. EPS for the following year is $4.14, with 14 analysts recommending between $4.28 and $3.81.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $638.28M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $849.79M to a low estimate of $397.74M. As of the current estimate, Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s year-ago sales were $798.86M, an estimated decrease of -20.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $792.97M, an increase of 1.20% over than the figure of -$20.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $830.18M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $756M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PNW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.8B, up 2.30% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.95B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.36B and the low estimate is $3.77B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.