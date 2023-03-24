Investing in Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Alphabet Inc.’s stock clocked out at $105.60, up 2.16% from its previous closing price of $103.37. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 40616177 shares were traded. GOOGL stock price reached its highest trading level at $106.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $104.46.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GOOGL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.78 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.33. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 17, 2023, Exane BNP Paribas Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $123.

MKM Partners reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on January 25, 2023, while the target price for the stock was revised from $130 to $120.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when Shriram Kavitark Ram sold 37,500 shares for $100.00 per share. The transaction valued at 3,750,145 led to the insider holds 144,740 shares of the business.

Shriram Kavitark Ram sold 37,500 shares of GOOGL for $3,750,073 on Mar 16. The Director now owns 123,320 shares after completing the transaction at $100.00 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, GV 2021 GP, L.L.C., who serves as the Member of 10% Group of the company, bought 224,207 shares for $30.47 each. As a result, the insider paid 6,830,743 and bolstered with 1,933,734 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Alphabet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.19. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GOOGL has reached a high of $143.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $83.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 96.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 101.58.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GOOGL traded 39.37M shares on average per day over the past three months and 44.57M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 6.84B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.94B. Insiders hold about 0.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.60% stake in the company. Shares short for GOOGL as of Jan 30, 2023 were 37.98M with a Short Ratio of 41.58M, compared to 43.1M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.30% and a Short% of Float of 0.64%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 36 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.34 and a low estimate of $0.87, while EPS last year was $1.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.28, with high estimates of $1.43 and low estimates of $1.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.68 and $4.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.1. EPS for the following year is $6.12, with 42 analysts recommending between $6.97 and $4.89.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 31 analysts expect revenue to total $68.86B. It ranges from a high estimate of $71.36B to a low estimate of $67.27B. As of the current estimate, Alphabet Inc.’s year-ago sales were $68.01B, an estimated increase of 1.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 29 analysts are estimating revenue of $72.23B, an increase of 3.70% over than the figure of $1.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $75.77B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $69.75B.

A total of 38 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GOOGL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $310.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $288.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $299.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $282.84B, up 5.80% from the average estimate. Based on 36 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $335.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $356.71B and the low estimate is $312.47B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.