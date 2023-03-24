Investing in Match Group Inc. (MTCH) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Match Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at $39.72, up 1.27% from its previous closing price of $39.22. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5388397 shares were traded. MTCH stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.45.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MTCH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.22. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 26, 2023, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $55.Citigroup initiated its Neutral rating on January 26, 2023, with a $55 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 02 when Sine Jared F. sold 7,110 shares for $41.27 per share. The transaction valued at 293,444 led to the insider holds 60,379 shares of the business.

Murdoch Wendi sold 500 shares of MTCH for $20,898 on Mar 01. The Director now owns 2,478 shares after completing the transaction at $41.80 per share. On Aug 04, another insider, Kim Bernard Jin, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 16,000 shares for $63.58 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,017,280 and bolstered with 16,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Match’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.42. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MTCH has reached a high of $114.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 44.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 53.26.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MTCH traded 4.17M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.33M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 279.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 277.47M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.60% stake in the company. Shares short for MTCH as of Jan 12, 2023 were 9.27M with a Short Ratio of 9.46M, compared to 10.7M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.32% and a Short% of Float of 3.72%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for MTCH, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 18, 2018 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 09, 2015. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 01, 2020 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 20 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.56 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was $0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.5, with high estimates of $0.71 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.9 and $1.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.12. EPS for the following year is $2.58, with 21 analysts recommending between $3.51 and $2.09.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 20 analysts expect revenue to total $794.53M. It ranges from a high estimate of $797M to a low estimate of $788.52M. As of the current estimate, Match Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $798.63M, an estimated decrease of -0.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $825.96M, an increase of 4.00% over than the figure of -$0.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $837.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $811M.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MTCH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.19B, up 6.60% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.95B and the low estimate is $3.7B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.