Investing in Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 792497 shares were traded. ORC stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.96.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ORC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.07. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ORC has reached a high of $17.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.07.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ORC traded 759.24K shares on average per day over the past three months and 868.22k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 43.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.33M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ORC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.78M with a Short Ratio of 1.79M, compared to 1.59M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.88% and a Short% of Float of 4.90%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.75, ORC has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.92. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.39%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 15.88%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 18.70.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.34 and a low estimate of $0.26, while EPS last year was $1.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.35 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.2 and $0.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.52. EPS for the following year is $1.37, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.4 and $1.34.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $14.03M. It ranges from a high estimate of $14.36M to a low estimate of $13.7M. As of the current estimate, Orchid Island Capital Inc.’s year-ago sales were $42.4M, an estimated decrease of -66.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $14.76M, a decrease of -62.30% over than the figure of -$66.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $15.32M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $14.21M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ORC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $94.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $94.24M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $94.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $127.61M, down -25.90% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $63.39M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $67.77M and the low estimate is $59.01M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -33.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.