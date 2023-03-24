Is Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $62.96 in the prior trading day, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) closed at $62.01, down -1.51%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 746213 shares were traded. AXSM stock price reached its highest trading level at $65.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $61.47.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AXSM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.86.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on January 05, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $75.

On November 01, 2022, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $95.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 54.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 24.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AXSM has reached a high of $82.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 65.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.65.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 975.01K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.07M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 43.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.41M. Insiders hold about 18.47% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.40% stake in the company. Shares short for AXSM as of Jan 30, 2023 were 7.64M with a Short Ratio of 8.40M, compared to 7.55M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.58% and a Short% of Float of 21.56%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 15 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.72 and a low estimate of -$1.59, while EPS last year was -$0.9. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.11, with high estimates of -$0.75 and low estimates of -$1.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.85 and -$4.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.32. EPS for the following year is -$3.28, with 15 analysts recommending between -$1.31 and -$5.47.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $182.7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $289M and the low estimate is $127.34M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 284.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.