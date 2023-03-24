Is Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX) closed at $37.24 in the last session, up 0.54% from day before closing price of $37.04. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 808066 shares were traded. OTEX stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.93.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OTEX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.57 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.96. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 01, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $34.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Open’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.64, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OTEX has reached a high of $44.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.08.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OTEX traded on average about 730.84K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.01M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 270.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 265.54M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.80% stake in the company. Shares short for OTEX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.27M with a Short Ratio of 4.26M, compared to 4.06M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.58% and a Short% of Float of 1.61%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for OTEX is 0.97, which was 0.73 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.96%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.74%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.81. The current Payout Ratio is 78.80% for OTEX, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 22, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 01, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 24, 2017 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.7 and a low estimate of $0.56, while EPS last year was $0.9. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.27, with high estimates of $1.34 and low estimates of $1.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.32 and $3.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.16. EPS for the following year is $5.86, with 6 analysts recommending between $6.18 and $4.64.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.59B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.62B to a low estimate of $1.57B. As of the current estimate, Open Text Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.18B, an estimated increase of 35.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.96B, an increase of 62.70% over than the figure of $35.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.96B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.95B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OTEX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.87B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.66B, up 27.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.96B and the low estimate is $7.77B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 33.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.