Is Papa John’s International Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $79.08 in the prior trading day, Papa John’s International Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) closed at $77.37, down -2.16%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1164597 shares were traded. PZZA stock price reached its highest trading level at $79.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $75.58.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PZZA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on January 25, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $103.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 25 when Boakye Marvin sold 2,950 shares for $85.57 per share. The transaction valued at 252,438 led to the insider holds 11,920 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Papa’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 40.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.26. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PZZA has reached a high of $108.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $66.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 86.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 83.05.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 580.61K shares per day over the past 3-months and 603.84k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 35.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.39M. Shares short for PZZA as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.02M with a Short Ratio of 1.70M, compared to 1.84M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.72% and a Short% of Float of 8.21%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, PZZA’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.90, compared to 1.68 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.14%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.84%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.45. The current Payout Ratio is 80.80% for PZZA, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 02, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 29, 2013 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 16 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.66 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.73 and a low estimate of $0.59, while EPS last year was $0.75. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.82, with high estimates of $1.03 and low estimates of $0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.96 and $2.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.9. EPS for the following year is $3.35, with 16 analysts recommending between $3.72 and $3.15.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $524.24M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $546M to a low estimate of $513.9M. As of the current estimate, Papa John’s International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $528.88M, an estimated decrease of -0.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $550.74M, an increase of 1.50% over than the figure of -$0.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $637.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $524.84M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PZZA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.07B, up 1.50% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.27B and the low estimate is $2.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.