Is this a Prime Time To acquire OmniAb Inc (OABI) stock

After finishing at $3.33 in the prior trading day, OmniAb Inc (NASDAQ: OABI) closed at $3.21, down -3.60%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 786455 shares were traded. OABI stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.4900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.1400.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of OABI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cowen on February 22, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On February 13, 2023, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $11.

On December 20, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.Truist initiated its Buy rating on December 20, 2022, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 when FOEHR MATTHEW W bought 150,000 shares for $3.77 per share. The transaction valued at 564,765 led to the insider holds 1,838,084 shares of the business.

Cochran Jennifer R. bought 22,250 shares of OABI for $83,526 on Dec 06. The Director now owns 77,476 shares after completing the transaction at $3.75 per share. On Nov 30, another insider, FOEHR MATTHEW W, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, bought 300,000 shares for $3.39 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,016,340 and bolstered with 1,705,350 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OABI has reached a high of $10.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.8741, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.8824.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 667.20K shares per day over the past 3-months and 890.53k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 115.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 93.62M. Insiders hold about 5.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.30% stake in the company. Shares short for OABI as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.88M with a Short Ratio of 3.97M, compared to 2.79M on Dec 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.13 and -$0.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.24. EPS for the following year is -$0.2, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.08 and -$0.31.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $68.23M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $80M and the low estimate is $47.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.