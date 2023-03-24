Is this a Prime Time To acquire Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) stock

The price of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG) closed at $31.35 in the last session, up 1.55% from day before closing price of $30.87. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 906775 shares were traded. WMG stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.98.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at WMG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 42.86. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 14.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 14.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Guggenheim on March 22, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $36 from $35 previously.

On January 23, 2023, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $35.

Guggenheim Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on January 13, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $35.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 24 when Benet Lincoln E sold 30,000 shares for $32.14 per share. The transaction valued at 964,200 led to the insider holds 349,341 shares of the business.

Benet Lincoln E sold 20,000 shares of WMG for $640,000 on Feb 21. The Director now owns 379,341 shares after completing the transaction at $32.00 per share. On Nov 30, another insider, Benet Lincoln E, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $34.03 each. As a result, the insider received 510,450 and left with 399,341 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Warner’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.37. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 60.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WMG has reached a high of $39.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.67.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, WMG traded on average about 1.38M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.03M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 515.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 114.54M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.40% stake in the company. Shares short for WMG as of Jan 12, 2023 were 5.77M with a Short Ratio of 4.14M, compared to 6.27M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.12% and a Short% of Float of 5.24%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for WMG is 0.64, which was 0.51 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.65%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.75%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 15 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.28 and a low estimate of $0.17, while EPS last year was $0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.23, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.18 and $0.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.98. EPS for the following year is $1.23, with 18 analysts recommending between $1.51 and $0.96.

Revenue Estimates

According to 12 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.42B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.46B to a low estimate of $1.35B. As of the current estimate, Warner Music Group Corp.’s year-ago sales were $1.38B, an estimated increase of 3.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.51B, an increase of 5.20% over than the figure of $3.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.55B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.45B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WMG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.92B, up 2.60% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.27B and the low estimate is $6.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.