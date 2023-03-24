It’s a good day to be an Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) shareholder

In the latest session, Commerce Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH) closed at $56.60 down -2.40% from its previous closing price of $57.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 634880 shares were traded. CBSH stock price reached its highest trading level at $58.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $56.29.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Commerce Bancshares Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.09. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on December 05, 2022, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $74.

On March 21, 2022, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $60 to $70.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on April 16, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $78.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 02 when Neff Douglas D sold 856 shares for $64.92 per share. The transaction valued at 55,574 led to the insider holds 6,505 shares of the business.

Brooks Derrick sold 230 shares of CBSH for $15,041 on Mar 02. The Senior Vice President now owns 9,956 shares after completing the transaction at $65.40 per share. On Feb 07, another insider, KEMPER DAVID W, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 18,422 shares for $67.43 each. As a result, the insider received 1,242,216 and left with 1,143,974 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Commerce’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CBSH has reached a high of $72.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $55.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 65.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 68.07.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CBSH has traded an average of 457.35K shares per day and 858.2k over the past ten days. A total of 130.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.02M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CBSH as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.16M with a Short Ratio of 2.21M, compared to 2.92M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.53% and a Short% of Float of 2.80%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CBSH is 1.08, from 1.03 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.78%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.63%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.53. The current Payout Ratio is 26.80% for CBSH, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 26, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 05, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 30, 2020 when the company split stock in a 105:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.95 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.02 and a low estimate of $0.89, while EPS last year was $0.92. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1, with high estimates of $1.04 and low estimates of $0.91.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.11 and $3.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4. EPS for the following year is $4.05, with 7 analysts recommending between $4.42 and $3.9.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $391.31M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $394.33M to a low estimate of $386.3M. As of the current estimate, Commerce Bancshares Inc.’s year-ago sales were $340.56M, an estimated increase of 14.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $397.96M, an increase of 7.00% less than the figure of $14.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $403M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $392.55M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CBSH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.59B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.49B, up 7.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.6B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.61B and the low estimate is $1.58B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.