It’s a good day to be an Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Dell Technologies Inc.’s stock clocked out at $37.82, down -0.68% from its previous closing price of $38.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3215804 shares were traded. DELL stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.38.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DELL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on March 20, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $43.

On October 31, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $39.

On August 17, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $60.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on August 17, 2022, with a $60 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when Whitten Anthony Charles sold 15,983 shares for $36.49 per share. The transaction valued at 583,220 led to the insider holds 841,207 shares of the business.

Scannell William F sold 91,938 shares of DELL for $3,918,398 on Dec 14. The Pres., Glob. Sales & Cust. Ops now owns 178,627 shares after completing the transaction at $42.62 per share. On Sep 12, another insider, Scannell William F, who serves as the Pres., Glob. Sales & Cust. Ops of the company, sold 27,536 shares for $40.20 each. As a result, the insider received 1,106,947 and left with 343,835 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Dell’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.03. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DELL has reached a high of $55.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.44.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DELL traded 3.77M shares on average per day over the past three months and 5.38M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 728.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 234.26M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.40% stake in the company. Shares short for DELL as of Jan 12, 2023 were 10.02M with a Short Ratio of 6.96M, compared to 11.07M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.40% and a Short% of Float of 4.97%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 13.10% for DELL, which recently paid a dividend on May 04, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 23, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 27, 2018 when the company split stock in a 1806:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 14 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.73 and a low estimate of $1.55, while EPS last year was $1.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.26, with high estimates of $1.5 and low estimates of $0.87.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.82 and $7.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.49. EPS for the following year is $6.33, with 17 analysts recommending between $8.35 and $5.32.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $23.67B. It ranges from a high estimate of $24B to a low estimate of $23.5B. As of the current estimate, Dell Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $28B, an estimated decrease of -15.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $21.79B, a decrease of -16.60% less than the figure of -$15.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $23.02B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $20.67B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DELL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $101.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $98.76B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $100.73B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $101.23B, down -0.50% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $91.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $96.14B and the low estimate is $89.31B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -9.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.