It’s a good day to be an Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Packaging Corporation of America’s stock clocked out at $131.08, up 0.28% from its previous closing price of $130.72. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 556841 shares were traded. PKG stock price reached its highest trading level at $132.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $129.76.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PKG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 29.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.16. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on December 15, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $139 from $146 previously.

On October 18, 2022, Deutsche Bank Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Hold and also lowered its target price recommendation from $144 to $104.

Jefferies Downgraded its Hold to Underperform on September 16, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $130 to $112.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 06 when Mundy Robert P. sold 13,800 shares for $160.30 per share. The transaction valued at 2,212,107 led to the insider holds 38,799 shares of the business.

Harman Donna A. bought 500 shares of PKG for $76,604 on May 25. The Director now owns 2,725 shares after completing the transaction at $153.21 per share. On Apr 27, another insider, Carter Charles J., who serves as the EVP-Mill Ops. of the company, sold 7,347 shares for $163.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,197,561 and left with 23,996 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Packaging’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PKG has reached a high of $168.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $110.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 136.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 133.14.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PKG traded 737.69K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.17M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 90.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 88.80M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.50% stake in the company. Shares short for PKG as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.54M with a Short Ratio of 2.44M, compared to 1.92M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.67% and a Short% of Float of 1.95%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.58, PKG has a forward annual dividend rate of 5.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.97%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.53%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.92.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.35 and a low estimate of $2.22, while EPS last year was $2.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.52, with high estimates of $2.79 and low estimates of $2.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.65 and $8.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.21. EPS for the following year is $9.21, with 9 analysts recommending between $9.8 and $8.22.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $2.08B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.19B to a low estimate of $1.95B. As of the current estimate, Packaging Corporation of America’s year-ago sales were $2.14B, an estimated decrease of -2.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.1B, a decrease of -6.20% less than the figure of -$2.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.17B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.98B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PKG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.38B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.93B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.48B, down -3.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.41B and the low estimate is $7.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.