It’s an appealing income play to consider Ambev S.A. (ABEV)

After finishing at $2.63 in the prior trading day, Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) closed at $2.59, down -1.52%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 24670642 shares were traded. ABEV stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.6750 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.5600.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ABEV by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 115.85. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

BofA Securities Upgraded its Underperform to Neutral on November 03, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $3 to $3.50.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ambev’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.80, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.27. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ABEV has reached a high of $3.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5946, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.7736.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 24.73M shares per day over the past 3-months and 17.14M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 15.74B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.41B. Shares short for ABEV as of Jan 30, 2023 were 20.95M with a Short Ratio of 15.40M, compared to 29.57M on Dec 29, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ABEV’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.49, compared to 0.25 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 18.63%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.89%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.12. The current Payout Ratio is 431.70% for ABEV, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 04, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 19, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 10, 2013 when the company split stock in a 5:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.16 and $0.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.13. EPS for the following year is $0.13, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.17 and $0.03.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $4.65B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.8B to a low estimate of $4.41B. As of the current estimate, Ambev S.A.’s year-ago sales were $3.94B, an estimated increase of 17.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.81B, an increase of 7.70% less than the figure of $17.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.07B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.55B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ABEV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.5B, up 16.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.47B and the low estimate is $16.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.