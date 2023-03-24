It’s an appealing income play to consider Carter’s Inc. (CRI)

The price of Carter’s Inc. (NYSE: CRI) closed at $70.09 in the last session, down -1.00% from day before closing price of $70.80. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 647019 shares were traded. CRI stock price reached its highest trading level at $71.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $69.43.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CRI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Underperform on April 27, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $120 to $82.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 27 when CASEY MICHAEL DENNIS sold 3,145 shares for $75.03 per share. The transaction valued at 235,969 led to the insider holds 380,162 shares of the business.

CASEY MICHAEL DENNIS sold 25,380 shares of CRI for $1,903,781 on Dec 13. The Chairman and CEO now owns 380,162 shares after completing the transaction at $75.01 per share. On Dec 09, another insider, D’Emilio Julie, who serves as the EVP, Sales of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $72.77 each. As a result, the insider received 363,850 and left with 33,761 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Carter’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.06. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRI has reached a high of $97.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $62.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 77.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 74.88.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CRI traded on average about 721.95K shares per day over the past 3-months and 912.22k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 37.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.27M. Shares short for CRI as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.48M with a Short Ratio of 2.47M, compared to 2.17M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.49% and a Short% of Float of 6.66%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CRI is 3.00, which was 0.00 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.86%. The current Payout Ratio is 46.50% for CRI, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 27, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 06, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.73 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.98 and a low estimate of $1.5, while EPS last year was $2.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.29, with high estimates of $1.9 and low estimates of $1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.6 and $6.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.37. EPS for the following year is $6.56, with 7 analysts recommending between $7.3 and $5.8.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $864.11M. It ranges from a high estimate of $882M to a low estimate of $835.4M. As of the current estimate, Carter’s Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.06B, an estimated decrease of -18.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $708.08M, a decrease of -9.40% over than the figure of -$18.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $782M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $670.5M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.49B, down -9.10% from the average estimate.