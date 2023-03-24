It’s an appealing income play to consider McCormick & Company Incorporated (MKC)

After finishing at $72.11 in the prior trading day, McCormick & Company Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) closed at $71.20, down -1.26%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1447719 shares were traded. MKC stock price reached its highest trading level at $72.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $71.16.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MKC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on March 10, 2023, initiated with a Sell rating and assigned the stock a target price of $71.

On January 27, 2023, Bernstein Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $90.

On November 15, 2022, Exane BNP Paribas started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $94.Exane BNP Paribas initiated its Outperform rating on November 15, 2022, with a $94 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 17 when MANGAN MICHAEL D sold 5,000 shares for $75.00 per share. The transaction valued at 375,000 led to the insider holds 38,137 shares of the business.

MANGAN MICHAEL D sold 5,000 shares of MKC for $410,000 on Nov 10. The Director now owns 38,137 shares after completing the transaction at $82.00 per share. On Oct 24, another insider, Kurzius Lawrence Erik, who serves as the Chairman, President & CEO of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $74.41 each. As a result, the insider received 372,074 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, McCormick’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.13. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 91.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MKC has reached a high of $105.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $70.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 74.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 80.79.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.30M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.52M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 268.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 263.38M. Insiders hold about 0.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.90% stake in the company. Shares short for MKC as of Jan 30, 2023 were 7.26M with a Short Ratio of 7.67M, compared to 6.95M on Dec 29, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, MKC’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.27, compared to 1.56 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.76%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.12%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.54. The current Payout Ratio is 58.20% for MKC, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 08, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 30, 2020 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.63 and a low estimate of $0.44, while EPS last year was $0.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.55, with high estimates of $0.61 and low estimates of $0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.64 and $2.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.57. EPS for the following year is $2.85, with 11 analysts recommending between $3 and $2.72.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $1.54B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.57B to a low estimate of $1.51B. As of the current estimate, McCormick & Company Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $1.52B, an estimated increase of 1.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.65B, an increase of 7.10% over than the figure of $1.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.69B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.62B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MKC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.76B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.66B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.35B, up 5.40% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7B and the low estimate is $6.81B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.