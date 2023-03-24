It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) stock

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (NYSE: APD) closed the day trading at $266.94 down -3.06% from the previous closing price of $275.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$8.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2001837 shares were traded. APD stock price reached its highest trading level at $276.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $265.90.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of APD, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 10, 2023, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $335.

Vertical Research Downgraded its Buy to Hold on January 04, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $328.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 20 when Major Sean D sold 485 shares for $313.00 per share. The transaction valued at 151,803 led to the insider holds 14,275 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Air’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.34, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.37. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APD has reached a high of $328.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $218.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 292.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 270.91.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, APD traded about 1.11M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, APD traded about 1.09M shares per day. A total of 222.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 220.96M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.40% stake in the company. Shares short for APD as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.05M with a Short Ratio of 2.06M, compared to 3.01M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.92% and a Short% of Float of 0.92%.

Dividends & Splits

APD’s forward annual dividend rate is 7.00, up from 5.36 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.95%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.44%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.21. The current Payout Ratio is 63.40% for APD, which recently paid a dividend on May 07, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 30, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 02, 2016 when the company split stock in a 1081:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.71 and a low estimate of $2.6, while EPS last year was $2.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.9, with high estimates of $3.08 and low estimates of $2.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.5 and $11.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.34. EPS for the following year is $12.5, with 19 analysts recommending between $13.23 and $11.8.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $3.06B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.2B to a low estimate of $2.83B. As of the current estimate, Air Products and Chemicals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.95B, an estimated increase of 3.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.3B, an increase of 3.40% less than the figure of $3.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.5B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.15B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.7B, up 4.20% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.18B and the low estimate is $13.13B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.