It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Hasbro Inc. (HAS) stock

The closing price of Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) was $48.64 for the day, down -0.59% from the previous closing price of $48.93. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1542065 shares were traded. HAS stock price reached its highest trading level at $49.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $48.04.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HAS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 27, 2023, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $106 to $80.

Stifel reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on January 03, 2023, while the target price for the stock was revised from $84 to $76.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 25 when BURNS MICHAEL RAYMOND bought 2,500 shares for $87.70 per share. The transaction valued at 219,256 led to the insider holds 16,398 shares of the business.

Cocks Christian P bought 10,102 shares of HAS for $905,046 on Apr 21. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 65,945 shares after completing the transaction at $89.59 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Hasbro’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.75. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HAS has reached a high of $94.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $45.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 57.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 68.42.

Shares Statistics:

HAS traded an average of 2.02M shares per day over the past three months and 2.86M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 138.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.43M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.00% stake in the company. Shares short for HAS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 5.16M with a Short Ratio of 7.91M, compared to 5.05M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.73% and a Short% of Float of 4.51%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.72, HAS has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.56%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.72%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.03. The current Payout Ratio is 190.20% for HAS, which recently paid a dividend on May 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 30, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 15, 1999 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.31 and a low estimate of $1.26, while EPS last year was $1.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.49, with high estimates of $0.63 and low estimates of $0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.44 and $4.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.42. EPS for the following year is $4.88, with 14 analysts recommending between $5.54 and $4.08.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.68B to a low estimate of $1.67B. As of the current estimate, Hasbro Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.01B, an estimated decrease of -16.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.06B, a decrease of -8.70% over than the figure of -$16.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.15B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HAS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.85B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.42B, down -8.80% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.4B and the low estimate is $5.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.