It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) closed the day trading at $34.11 down -1.62% from the previous closing price of $34.67. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11424106 shares were traded. KDP stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.06.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of KDP, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 90.29 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 34.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on February 17, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $37.

On October 31, 2022, Truist Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Hold and also lowered its target price recommendation from $40 to $30.

On October 11, 2022, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $43.Wedbush initiated its Outperform rating on October 11, 2022, with a $43 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Shoemaker Anthony bought 5,297 shares for $34.82 per share. The transaction valued at 184,442 led to the insider holds 62,297 shares of the business.

Rotem-Wildeman Karin bought 2,070 shares of KDP for $71,850 on Mar 15. The Chief R&D Officer now owns 20,171 shares after completing the transaction at $34.71 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, Rotem-Wildeman Karin, who serves as the Chief R&D Officer of the company, bought 18,101 shares for $34.51 each. As a result, the insider paid 624,666 and bolstered with 18,101 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Keurig’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.76. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KDP has reached a high of $41.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.74.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, KDP traded about 7.20M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, KDP traded about 9.54M shares per day. A total of 1.42B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 886.21M. Insiders hold about 37.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.10% stake in the company. Shares short for KDP as of Jan 30, 2023 were 16.32M with a Short Ratio of 14.45M, compared to 13.59M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.15% and a Short% of Float of 1.76%.

Dividends & Splits

KDP’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.80, up from 0.60 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.73%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.29%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.50.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.51 and a low estimate of $0.49, while EPS last year was $0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.36, with high estimates of $0.39 and low estimates of $0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.69 and $1.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.68. EPS for the following year is $1.8, with 17 analysts recommending between $1.84 and $1.75.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $3.79B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.83B to a low estimate of $3.72B. As of the current estimate, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.39B, an estimated increase of 11.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.33B, an increase of 8.20% less than the figure of $11.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.46B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.2B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KDP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.98B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.68B, up 10.80% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.26B and the low estimate is $14.58B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.