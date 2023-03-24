Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: JKHY) was $146.68 for the day, down -0.60% from the previous closing price of $147.56. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.88 from its previous closing price. On the day, 541662 shares were traded. JKHY stock price reached its highest trading level at $148.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $145.75.

Ratios:

Our analysis of JKHY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 419.63 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 33.26. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

DA Davidson Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on August 18, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $210.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when Kelly Laura G. bought 1,000 shares for $145.29 per share. The transaction valued at 145,292 led to the insider holds 16,194 shares of the business.

Foss David B sold 16,000 shares of JKHY for $3,009,685 on Nov 22. The Board Chair & CEO now owns 106,099 shares after completing the transaction at $188.11 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Jack’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.52. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JKHY has reached a high of $212.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $139.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 167.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 183.44.

Shares Statistics:

JKHY traded an average of 579.13K shares per day over the past three months and 1.23M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 72.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.29M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.10% stake in the company. Shares short for JKHY as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.27M with a Short Ratio of 1.90M, compared to 2.12M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.11% and a Short% of Float of 4.01%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.75, JKHY has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.08. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.19%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.19%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.06. The current Payout Ratio is 40.50% for JKHY, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 23, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 04, 2001 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.18 and a low estimate of $1.09, while EPS last year was $1.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.18, with high estimates of $1.26 and low estimates of $1.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5 and $4.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.89. EPS for the following year is $5.42, with 14 analysts recommending between $5.6 and $5.19.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $519.44M to a low estimate of $494M. As of the current estimate, Jack Henry & Associates Inc.’s year-ago sales were $478.26M, an estimated increase of 5.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $518.3M, an increase of 7.40% over than the figure of $5.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $536.62M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $511M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JKHY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.94B, up 6.20% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.26B and the low estimate is $2.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.