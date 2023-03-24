LBRDK (Liberty Broadband Corporation) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Liberty Broadband Corporation’s stock clocked out at $78.12, up 0.55% from its previous closing price of $77.69. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 750819 shares were traded. LBRDK stock price reached its highest trading level at $79.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $77.28.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LBRDK’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when Wendling Brian J sold 3,210 shares for $95.00 per share. The transaction valued at 304,950 led to the insider holds 11,368 shares of the business.

Green Richard R sold 3,270 shares of LBRDK for $296,880 on Nov 23. The Director now owns 8,814 shares after completing the transaction at $90.79 per share. On Jun 14, another insider, MALONE JOHN C, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10 shares for $25.87 each. As a result, the insider received 259 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Liberty’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.54, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LBRDK has reached a high of $142.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $68.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 87.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 93.97.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LBRDK traded 872.06K shares on average per day over the past three months and 926.71k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 126.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.28M. Insiders hold about 7.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.34% stake in the company. Shares short for LBRDK as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.81M with a Short Ratio of 5.00M, compared to 5.17M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.26% and a Short% of Float of 4.05%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.84 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.95 and a low estimate of $1.71, while EPS last year was $2.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.26, with high estimates of $1.26 and low estimates of $1.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.6 and $8.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.52. EPS for the following year is $7.77, with 3 analysts recommending between $10.18 and $6.34.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $254M. It ranges from a high estimate of $254M to a low estimate of $254M. As of the current estimate, Liberty Broadband Corporation’s year-ago sales were $248.96M, an estimated increase of 2.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LBRDK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $973M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $959.74M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $966.37M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $988M, down -2.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $998.87M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.03B and the low estimate is $967.74M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.