Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $290.83 in the prior trading day, Moody’s Corporation (NYSE: MCO) closed at $290.37, down -0.16%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 675663 shares were traded. MCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $294.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $288.81.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MCO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 28.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 79.71. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.93.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 10, 2022, Deutsche Bank Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $324.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when GOGGINS JOHN J sold 8,400 shares for $302.62 per share. The transaction valued at 2,541,987 led to the insider holds 8,587 shares of the business.

Sullivan Caroline sold 483 shares of MCO for $146,582 on Mar 06. The SVP-Corporate Controller now owns 1,491 shares after completing the transaction at $303.48 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, MCDANIEL RAYMOND W, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $295.00 each. As a result, the insider received 2,950,000 and left with 82,859 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Moody’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 21.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MCO has reached a high of $346.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $230.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 304.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 286.78.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 863.79K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.01M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 183.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 182.66M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MCO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.75M with a Short Ratio of 2.37M, compared to 3.54M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.50% and a Short% of Float of 1.74%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, MCO’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.30, compared to 3.08 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.79%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.00%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.87. The current Payout Ratio is 37.50% for MCO, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 22, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 18, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 14 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.51 and a low estimate of $1.74, while EPS last year was $2.89. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.19, with high estimates of $2.42 and low estimates of $1.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.52 and $8.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.23. EPS for the following year is $11.1, with 16 analysts recommending between $12.2 and $9.44.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $1.4B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.51B to a low estimate of $1.33B. As of the current estimate, Moody’s Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.52B, an estimated decrease of -7.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.43B, an increase of 3.20% over than the figure of -$7.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.51B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.36B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.85B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.47B, up 7.10% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.69B and the low estimate is $6.19B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.