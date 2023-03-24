NAPA (The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NYSE: NAPA) closed at $15.21 down -1.43% from its previous closing price of $15.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 500648 shares were traded. NAPA stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.05.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 242.09 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 51.22. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 11, 2022, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $18.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on September 15, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $24 to $19.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when Sullivan Sean B.A. sold 26,081 shares for $15.46 per share. The transaction valued at 403,105 led to the insider holds 135,651 shares of the business.

Przybylinski Pete sold 26,059 shares of NAPA for $402,771 on Mar 17. The insider now owns 388,533 shares after completing the transaction at $15.46 per share. On Mar 17, another insider, Beaudoin Lori, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 26,041 shares for $15.46 each. As a result, the insider received 402,524 and left with 794,695 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.57. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NAPA has reached a high of $22.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.72.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NAPA has traded an average of 428.27K shares per day and 572.68k over the past ten days. A total of 115.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.81M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NAPA as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.88M with a Short Ratio of 2.00M, compared to 2.32M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.63% and a Short% of Float of 4.32%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.64 and $0.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.62. EPS for the following year is $0.69, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.74 and $0.65.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $102M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $103.5M to a low estimate of $100.6M. As of the current estimate, The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc.’s year-ago sales were $98.74M, an estimated increase of 3.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $89.7M, a decrease of -2.10% less than the figure of $3.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $90.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $88.95M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NAPA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $402.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $397.95M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $400.44M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $372.51M, up 7.50% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $431.31M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $436.9M and the low estimate is $427.01M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.