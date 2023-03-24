Quince Therapeutics Inc. (QNCX) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Quince Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: QNCX) was $1.37 for the day, down -5.52% from the previous closing price of $1.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1404752 shares were traded. QNCX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3600.

Ratios:

Our analysis of QNCX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 30.50 and its Current Ratio is at 30.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when Monohon Ted sold 1,871 shares for $0.98 per share. The transaction valued at 1,834 led to the insider holds 27,440 shares of the business.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QNCX has reached a high of $6.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9319, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3621.

Shares Statistics:

QNCX traded an average of 2.32M shares per day over the past three months and 5.63M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 35.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.33M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.00% stake in the company. Shares short for QNCX as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.06M with a Short Ratio of 3.10M, compared to 3.3M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.23% and a Short% of Float of 15.93%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.78. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.