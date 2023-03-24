SPNT (SiriusPoint Ltd.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE: SPNT) closed at $7.31 in the last session, up 0.83% from day before closing price of $7.25. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 528947 shares were traded. SPNT stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.19.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SPNT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.11. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 16 when Hayes Gretchen A. bought 4,200 shares for $5.98 per share. The transaction valued at 25,116 led to the insider holds 103,391 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPNT has reached a high of $7.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.74.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SPNT traded on average about 448.00K shares per day over the past 3-months and 894.98k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 160.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 141.41M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SPNT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.6M with a Short Ratio of 1.59M, compared to 1.74M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.98% and a Short% of Float of 1.49%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.47 and a low estimate of $0.47, while EPS last year was $0.88. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.87 and -$1.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.87. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.