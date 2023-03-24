The name Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Barrick Gold Corporation’s stock clocked out at $18.30, up 1.67% from its previous closing price of $18.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 17578078 shares were traded. GOLD stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.07.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GOLD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 12, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $18.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Barrick’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 76.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.91. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 11.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GOLD has reached a high of $25.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.73.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GOLD traded 18.87M shares on average per day over the past three months and 26.39M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.76B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.76B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.30% stake in the company. Shares short for GOLD as of Jan 12, 2023 were 26.24M with a Short Ratio of 57.22M, compared to 33.72M on Dec 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.33, GOLD has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.83%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.97%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.50. The current Payout Ratio is 271.60% for GOLD, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 01, 1993 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 17 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.33 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.84 and $0.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.76. EPS for the following year is $0.87, with 25 analysts recommending between $1.38 and $0.54.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $2.7B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.89B to a low estimate of $2.31B. As of the current estimate, Barrick Gold Corporation’s year-ago sales were $3.31B, an estimated decrease of -18.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.85B, a decrease of -0.30% over than the figure of -$18.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.06B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.54B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GOLD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.98B, down -8.20% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.05B and the low estimate is $9.53B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.