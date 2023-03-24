The name OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE) closed at $34.46 down -1.94% from its previous closing price of $35.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1389333 shares were traded. OGE stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.35.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of OGE Energy Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on February 28, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $39 from $41 previously.

On February 24, 2023, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $41 to $39.

Guggenheim Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on January 23, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $39 to $40.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when HAUSER DAVID L bought 1,000 shares for $35.09 per share. The transaction valued at 35,089 led to the insider holds 3,000 shares of the business.

Gates Cathy R. bought 100 shares of OGE for $3,585 on Mar 06. The Director now owns 100 shares after completing the transaction at $35.85 per share. On Feb 27, another insider, RAINBOLT DAVID E, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $36.65 each. As a result, the insider paid 183,235 and bolstered with 15,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, OGE’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OGE has reached a high of $42.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.64.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, OGE has traded an average of 1.10M shares per day and 1.38M over the past ten days. A total of 200.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 199.69M. Insiders hold about 0.25% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.20% stake in the company. Shares short for OGE as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.59M with a Short Ratio of 4.66M, compared to 3.18M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.79% and a Short% of Float of 2.33%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for OGE is 1.66, from 1.57 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.45%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.32%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.16. The current Payout Ratio is 49.40% for OGE, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 27, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 05, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 01, 2013 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.33 and a low estimate of -$0.98, while EPS last year was $0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.67, with high estimates of $1.38 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.4 and $1.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.48. EPS for the following year is $2.03, with 9 analysts recommending between $2.07 and $1.97.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.02B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.36B to a low estimate of $686M. As of the current estimate, OGE Energy Corp.’s year-ago sales were $581.3M, an estimated increase of 75.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $202.46M, a decrease of -65.60% less than the figure of $75.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $202.46M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $202.46M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OGE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.78B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.65B, down -2.40% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.92B and the low estimate is $2.47B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -5.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.