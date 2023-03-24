The name Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Taylor Morrison Home Corporation’s stock clocked out at $36.64, up 0.80% from its previous closing price of $36.35. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1146763 shares were traded. TMHC stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.47.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TMHC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.75. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 28, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Outperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $28 to $29.

Credit Suisse Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on July 11, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $33.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when Steffens Louis sold 8,890 shares for $36.97 per share. The transaction valued at 328,663 led to the insider holds 65,772 shares of the business.

Terracciano Joseph sold 2,293 shares of TMHC for $82,548 on Feb 28. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $36.00 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, LYON WILLIAM H, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 108,224 shares for $37.16 each. As a result, the insider received 4,021,242 and left with 46,127 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Taylor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.91. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TMHC has reached a high of $37.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.90.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TMHC traded 886.12K shares on average per day over the past three months and 995.92k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 108.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 102.95M. Shares short for TMHC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.5M with a Short Ratio of 3.82M, compared to 5.55M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.15% and a Short% of Float of 6.15%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.01 and a low estimate of $2.19, while EPS last year was $2.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.42, with high estimates of $1.87 and low estimates of $1.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.34 and $9.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.34. EPS for the following year is $5.96, with 8 analysts recommending between $9.31 and $3.42.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $2.39B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.59B to a low estimate of $2.21B. As of the current estimate, Taylor Morrison Home Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.39B, an estimated decrease of -0.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.35B, a decrease of -17.80% less than the figure of -$0.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.47B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.13B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TMHC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.17B, up 10.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.16B and the low estimate is $5.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -19.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.