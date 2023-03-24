The name XPeng Inc. (XPEV) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, XPeng Inc.’s stock clocked out at $9.91, up 2.16% from its previous closing price of $9.70. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 15917113 shares were traded. XPEV stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.72.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of XPEV’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 11, 2023, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $11 to $9.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XPEV has reached a high of $35.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.96.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that XPEV traded 16.78M shares on average per day over the past three months and 16.58M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 859.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 669.64M. Insiders hold about 1.29% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.10% stake in the company. Shares short for XPEV as of Jan 30, 2023 were 48.73M with a Short Ratio of 51.07M, compared to 50.17M on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.2 and a low estimate of -$0.49, while EPS last year was -$0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.54 and -$1.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.24. EPS for the following year is -$0.87, with 21 analysts recommending between -$0.4 and -$1.67.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $836.08M. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.18B to a low estimate of $734.96M. As of the current estimate, XPeng Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.19B, an estimated decrease of -29.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $899.09M, a decrease of -13.20% over than the figure of -$29.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $969.85M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $795.66M.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XPEV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.88B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.92B, up 38.00% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.55B and the low estimate is $4.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 62.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.