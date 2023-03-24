There are many powerful catalysts in the market: HP Inc. (HPQ) can be one of them

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) closed the day trading at $27.72 down -0.47% from the previous closing price of $27.85. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5651245 shares were traded. HPQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.48.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HPQ, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on March 20, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $26.

Loop Capital Downgraded its Buy to Hold on September 01, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $50 to $29.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when MYERS MARIE sold 7,380 shares for $29.87 per share. The transaction valued at 220,441 led to the insider holds 22,648 shares of the business.

MYERS MARIE sold 7,380 shares of HPQ for $214,315 on Feb 01. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 19,936 shares after completing the transaction at $29.04 per share. On Jan 03, another insider, LORES ENRIQUE, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 34,000 shares for $27.13 each. As a result, the insider received 922,420 and left with 804,268 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, HP’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.04, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.71. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HPQ has reached a high of $41.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.55.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HPQ traded about 6.28M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HPQ traded about 8.63M shares per day. A total of 989.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 970.32M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.70% stake in the company. Shares short for HPQ as of Jan 30, 2023 were 29.21M with a Short Ratio of 27.53M, compared to 30.14M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.97% and a Short% of Float of 3.36%.

Dividends & Splits

HPQ’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.05, up from 0.72 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.59%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.54%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.95. The current Payout Ratio is 39.90% for HPQ, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 04, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 06, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 01, 2015 when the company split stock in a 2202:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.