There are many powerful catalysts in the market: PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) can be one of them

PetMed Express Inc. (NASDAQ: PETS) closed the day trading at $16.71 up 1.83% from the previous closing price of $16.41. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 638152 shares were traded. PETS stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.00.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PETS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.60 and its Current Ratio is at 4.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 18, 2021, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $25.

On October 01, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $28.Jefferies initiated its Hold rating on October 01, 2021, with a $28 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, PetMed’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PETS has reached a high of $29.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.24.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PETS traded about 433.70K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PETS traded about 598.94k shares per day. A total of 20.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.17M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.50% stake in the company. Shares short for PETS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.01M with a Short Ratio of 4.20M, compared to 4.4M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19.04% and a Short% of Float of 23.69%.

Dividends & Splits

PETS’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.20, up from 1.12 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.83%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.24%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.26. The current Payout Ratio is 212.80% for PETS, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 26, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 15, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 03, 1999 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.29 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.77 and $0.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.51. EPS for the following year is $0.79, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.83 and $0.75.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $65.9M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $66.9M to a low estimate of $64.9M. As of the current estimate, PetMed Express Inc.’s year-ago sales were $66M, an estimated decrease of -0.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $78.8M, an increase of 12.30% over than the figure of -$0.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $84.31M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $73.3M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PETS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $268.78M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $259.35M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $263.18M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $273.42M, down -3.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $291.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $322.33M and the low estimate is $275.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.