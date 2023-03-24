There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) can be one of them

The closing price of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV) was $174.07 for the day, up 0.12% from the previous closing price of $173.86. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 842049 shares were traded. VEEV stock price reached its highest trading level at $176.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $171.91.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of VEEV’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 37.22. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Truist on March 17, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $195 from $205 previously.

Barclays Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on January 04, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $205.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when Chamberlain Paul Edward sold 160 shares for $169.42 per share. The transaction valued at 27,107 led to the insider holds 16,776 shares of the business.

Cabral Timothy S sold 10,000 shares of VEEV for $1,803,955 on Mar 06. The Director now owns 83,114 shares after completing the transaction at $180.40 per share. On Mar 06, another insider, Wallach Matthew J, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $178.56 each. As a result, the insider received 1,785,588 and left with 3,145 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Veeva’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 53.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 33.42. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VEEV has reached a high of $232.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $151.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 170.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 181.57.

Shares Statistics:

VEEV traded an average of 999.08K shares per day over the past three months and 953.76k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 155.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 124.73M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.10% stake in the company. Shares short for VEEV as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.57M with a Short Ratio of 2.51M, compared to 2.29M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.65% and a Short% of Float of 1.83%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 26 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.07 and a low estimate of $0.9, while EPS last year was $0.9. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.02, with high estimates of $1.13 and low estimates of $0.91.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.21 and $4.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.18. EPS for the following year is $4.46, with 26 analysts recommending between $4.85 and $3.87.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 24 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $557.35M to a low estimate of $551M. As of the current estimate, Veeva Systems Inc.’s year-ago sales were $485.5M, an estimated increase of 13.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 21 analysts are estimating revenue of $555.19M, an increase of 9.90% less than the figure of $13.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $584.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $528.2M.

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VEEV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.85B, up 15.90% from the average estimate. Based on 28 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.48B and the low estimate is $2.3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.