There is a good chance fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $1.16 in the prior trading day, fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) closed at $1.04, down -10.34%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 19700235 shares were traded. FUBO stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2470 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0400.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FUBO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.95.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Evercore ISI on February 28, 2023, Downgraded its rating to In-line and sets its target price to $3 from $6 previously.

On September 23, 2022, Wedbush Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $6.

Wedbush Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on August 17, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $5 to $6.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 22 when Janedis John bought 8,000 shares for $1.22 per share. The transaction valued at 9,759 led to the insider holds 18,000 shares of the business.

Horihuela Alberto sold 61,237 shares of FUBO for $167,789 on Nov 25. The Chief Growth Officer now owns 1,252,615 shares after completing the transaction at $2.74 per share. On May 09, another insider, Gandler David, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 46,000 shares for $2.98 each. As a result, the insider paid 137,075 and bolstered with 1,322,564 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FUBO has reached a high of $8.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0340, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.9157.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 12.51M shares per day over the past 3-months and 16.13M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 209.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 200.55M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.30% stake in the company. Shares short for FUBO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 43.71M with a Short Ratio of 53.40M, compared to 44.87M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 22.38% and a Short% of Float of 23.38%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.71 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.62 and a low estimate of -$0.85, while EPS last year was -$0.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.57, with high estimates of -$0.51 and low estimates of -$0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.96 and -$3.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.08. EPS for the following year is -$2.1, with 7 analysts recommending between -$1.62 and -$2.65.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $285.54M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $289.2M to a low estimate of $282M. As of the current estimate, fuboTV Inc.’s year-ago sales were $231.06M, an estimated increase of 23.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $304.33M, an increase of 25.70% over than the figure of $23.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $316.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $293.86M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FUBO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $977.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $971M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $974.34M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $638.35M, up 52.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.34B and the low estimate is $1.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.