There is a good chance nCino Inc. (NCNO) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $22.35 in the prior trading day, nCino Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO) closed at $22.10, down -1.12%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1222710 shares were traded. NCNO stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.79.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NCNO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 14, 2023, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $30 to $22.

Robert W. Baird Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on December 14, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $35.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 06 when Sellers Jeanette sold 696 shares for $29.91 per share. The transaction valued at 20,817 led to the insider holds 18,141 shares of the business.

Naude Pierre sold 6,474 shares of NCNO for $197,794 on Feb 03. The CEO now owns 882,918 shares after completing the transaction at $30.55 per share. On Feb 03, another insider, Glover Joshua L, who serves as the President & Chief Rev Officer of the company, sold 2,955 shares for $30.55 each. As a result, the insider received 90,281 and left with 261,166 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NCNO has reached a high of $47.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.01.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 775.64K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.86M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 110.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.17M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NCNO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 6.27M with a Short Ratio of 5.43M, compared to 5.43M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.64% and a Short% of Float of 11.14%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.15 and -$0.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.16. EPS for the following year is $0.35, with 13 analysts recommending between $0.41 and $0.26.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $104.54M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $105M to a low estimate of $104.18M. As of the current estimate, nCino Inc.’s year-ago sales were $74.95M, an estimated increase of 39.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $112.03M, an increase of 18.90% less than the figure of $39.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $115.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $108.5M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NCNO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $404M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $403.31M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $403.67M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $273.87M, up 47.40% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $481.42M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $485.74M and the low estimate is $469.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.