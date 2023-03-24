There is a good chance Public Storage (PSA) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $284.97 in the prior trading day, Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) closed at $282.24, down -0.96%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 839705 shares were traded. PSA stock price reached its highest trading level at $288.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $281.72.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PSA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 16, 2022, Raymond James Downgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Strong Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $365 to $380.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 when RUSSELL JOSEPH D JR bought 2,500 shares for $297.65 per share. The transaction valued at 744,137 led to the insider holds 45,982 shares of the business.

GUSTAVSON TAMARA HUGHES sold 203 shares of PSA for $70,561 on Aug 22. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $348.29 per share. On Aug 19, another insider, GUSTAVSON TAMARA HUGHES, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,227 shares for $351.95 each. As a result, the insider received 431,993 and left with 203 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Public’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.40. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PSA has reached a high of $405.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $270.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 296.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 304.81.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.03M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.27M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 175.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 151.79M. Insiders hold about 8.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.10% stake in the company. Shares short for PSA as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.16M with a Short Ratio of 4.12M, compared to 3.62M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.80% and a Short% of Float of 2.30%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, PSA’s forward annual dividend rate was 8.00, compared to 12.00 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.81%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.97%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.26.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.75 and a low estimate of $2.46, while EPS last year was $3.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.6, with high estimates of $2.73 and low estimates of $2.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $24.19 and $24.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $24.13. EPS for the following year is $11.36, with 7 analysts recommending between $12.09 and $10.73.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $1.08B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.1B to a low estimate of $1.07B. As of the current estimate, Public Storage’s year-ago sales were $924.32M, an estimated increase of 17.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.09B, an increase of 11.90% less than the figure of $17.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.1B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.07B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PSA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.31B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.94B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.42B, up 21.90% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.56B and the low estimate is $4.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.