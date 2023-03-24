There Is Still Room For BioVie Inc. (BIVI) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) closed the day trading at $8.19 down -9.35% from the previous closing price of $9.04. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1096081 shares were traded. BIVI stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.15.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BIVI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.90 and its Current Ratio is at 5.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on July 22, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On January 15, 2021, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BIVI has reached a high of $14.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.38.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BIVI traded about 472.82K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BIVI traded about 541.14k shares per day. A total of 31.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.04M. Insiders hold about 67.47% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BIVI as of Jan 30, 2023 were 321.28k with a Short Ratio of 0.36M, compared to 458.51k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.99% and a Short% of Float of 3.55%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.33, while EPS last year was -$0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.28, with high estimates of -$0.18 and low estimates of -$0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.75 and -$1.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.2. EPS for the following year is -$1.79, with 2 analysts recommending between -$1.68 and -$1.89.