There Is Still Room For Exelon Corporation (EXC) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) closed the day trading at $39.20 down -1.21% from the previous closing price of $39.68. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8451791 shares were traded. EXC stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.99.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EXC, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 03, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $43.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on April 20, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $47 to $55.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when Khouzami Carim V sold 6,000 shares for $41.65 per share. The transaction valued at 249,900 led to the insider holds 4,498 shares of the business.

Anthony John Tyler sold 4,451 shares of EXC for $211,378 on May 18. The CEO of Pepco Holdings LLC now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $47.49 per share. On Apr 01, another insider, Souza Fabian, who serves as the SVP & Corporate Controller of the company, sold 21,400 shares for $47.61 each. As a result, the insider received 1,018,854 and left with 2,337 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Exelon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.65. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EXC has reached a high of $50.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.06.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EXC traded about 7.22M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EXC traded about 10.92M shares per day. A total of 995.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 991.17M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.90% stake in the company. Shares short for EXC as of Jan 30, 2023 were 9.7M with a Short Ratio of 10.91M, compared to 12.84M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.98% and a Short% of Float of 0.98%.

Dividends & Splits

EXC’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.44, up from 1.53 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.86%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.38%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.30. The current Payout Ratio is 61.30% for EXC, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 09, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 05, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.45 and a low estimate of $0.41, while EPS last year was $0.9. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.66, with high estimates of $0.71 and low estimates of $0.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.28 and $2.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.26. EPS for the following year is $2.36, with 15 analysts recommending between $2.38 and $2.33.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $4.11B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.71B to a low estimate of $2.83B. As of the current estimate, Exelon Corporation’s year-ago sales were $9.63B, an estimated decrease of -57.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.17B, a decrease of -3.00% over than the figure of -$57.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.6B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.56B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EXC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $36.35B, down -48.60% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.14B and the low estimate is $18.24B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.