There Is Still Room For Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) was $106.42 for the day, down -2.04% from the previous closing price of $108.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1195582 shares were traded. H stock price reached its highest trading level at $110.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $105.32.

Ratios:

Our analysis of H’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.24. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on March 09, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $125 from $130 previously.

On January 26, 2023, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $111 to $113.

On December 05, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $136.Morgan Stanley initiated its Overweight rating on December 05, 2022, with a $136 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 22 when Myers Malaika sold 9,378 shares for $110.59 per share. The transaction valued at 1,037,113 led to the insider holds 15,956 shares of the business.

HOPLAMAZIAN MARK SAMUEL sold 31,565 shares of H for $3,533,702 on Mar 21. The insider now owns 461,000 shares after completing the transaction at $111.95 per share. On Mar 20, another insider, VONDRASEK MARK R, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 12,119 shares for $109.08 each. As a result, the insider received 1,321,941 and left with 10,817 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Hyatt’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.89, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 31.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, H has reached a high of $125.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $70.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 111.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 93.57.

Shares Statistics:

H traded an average of 919.86K shares per day over the past three months and 1.19M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 107.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.01M. Shares short for H as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.18M with a Short Ratio of 3.65M, compared to 2.92M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.97% and a Short% of Float of 7.65%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.61 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was -$2.78. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.5, with high estimates of $0.92 and low estimates of $0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.89 and $0.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.21. EPS for the following year is $2.65, with 18 analysts recommending between $4.41 and $2.05.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.71B to a low estimate of $1.43B. As of the current estimate, Hyatt Hotels Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.08B, an estimated increase of 41.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.53B, an increase of 20.00% less than the figure of $41.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.66B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.44B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for H’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.03B, up 91.90% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.06B and the low estimate is $5.97B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.