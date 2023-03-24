There Is Still Room For Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Option Care Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPCH) was $30.99 for the day, down -0.23% from the previous closing price of $31.06. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1456800 shares were traded. OPCH stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.54.

Ratios:

Our analysis of OPCH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.61. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 19, 2021, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $20 to $25.

On January 22, 2021, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $22.Deutsche Bank initiated its Buy rating on January 22, 2021, with a $22 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when Bavaro Michael sold 6,148 shares for $31.45 per share. The transaction valued at 193,327 led to the insider holds 21,549 shares of the business.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 15,475,166 shares of OPCH for $468,897,530 on Mar 01. The 10% Owner now owns 10,771,926 shares after completing the transaction at $30.30 per share. On Oct 03, another insider, Pate R Carter, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,928 shares for $31.97 each. As a result, the insider received 61,638 and left with 95,530 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Option’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.35. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OPCH has reached a high of $35.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.70.

Shares Statistics:

OPCH traded an average of 1.29M shares per day over the past three months and 1.18M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 181.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 155.19M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.30% stake in the company. Shares short for OPCH as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.26M with a Short Ratio of 3.66M, compared to 2.79M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.79% and a Short% of Float of 2.26%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.24 and a low estimate of $0.19, while EPS last year was $0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.8 and $0.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.78. EPS for the following year is $0.92, with 6 analysts recommending between $1 and $0.85.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.03B to a low estimate of $1.01B. As of the current estimate, Option Care Health Inc.’s year-ago sales were $927.19M, an estimated increase of 10.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $998.4M, an increase of 9.00% less than the figure of $10.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.01B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $984.47M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OPCH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.95B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.92B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.94B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.44B, up 14.60% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.34B and the low estimate is $4.24B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.