There Is Still Room For Teradata Corporation (TDC) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) was $38.25 for the day, down -0.21% from the previous closing price of $38.33. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 758223 shares were traded. TDC stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.04.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TDC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.80 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.55. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 08, 2022, Morgan Stanley reiterated its Overweight rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $56 to $57.

Credit Suisse reiterated its Underperform rating for the stock on February 08, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $40 to $34.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 02 when Ashton Hillary sold 7,011 shares for $40.32 per share. The transaction valued at 282,684 led to the insider holds 109,720 shares of the business.

Cullen-Cote Kathleen R sold 24,400 shares of TDC for $995,056 on Mar 01. The Chief People Officer now owns 121,489 shares after completing the transaction at $40.78 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, Ashton Hillary, who serves as the Chief Product Officer of the company, sold 22,861 shares for $40.91 each. As a result, the insider received 935,129 and left with 130,522 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Teradata’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 127.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.05. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TDC has reached a high of $50.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.83.

Shares Statistics:

TDC traded an average of 910.89K shares per day over the past three months and 1.03M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 101.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 100.75M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.40% stake in the company. Shares short for TDC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.85M with a Short Ratio of 4.13M, compared to 4.23M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.78% and a Short% of Float of 5.08%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.32 and a low estimate of $0.27, while EPS last year was $0.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.59, with high estimates of $0.81 and low estimates of $0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.62 and $1.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.6. EPS for the following year is $1.89, with 9 analysts recommending between $2.14 and $1.72.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $447.18M to a low estimate of $427M. As of the current estimate, Teradata Corporation’s year-ago sales were $475M, an estimated decrease of -8.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $478.29M, a decrease of -3.60% over than the figure of -$8.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $512.12M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $453.9M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TDC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.77B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.92B, down -7.10% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.87B and the low estimate is $1.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.