There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD).

As of close of business last night, Boyd Gaming Corporation’s stock clocked out at $59.96, down -0.58% from its previous closing price of $60.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 991843 shares were traded. BYD stock price reached its highest trading level at $61.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $59.42.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BYD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.63 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.08. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.89.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH Capital on January 18, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $70.

On January 17, 2023, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $82.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when BOYD WILLIAM S sold 39,525 shares for $64.52 per share. The transaction valued at 2,550,120 led to the insider holds 14,102,224 shares of the business.

Thompson Stephen S. sold 28,376 shares of BYD for $1,867,992 on Mar 03. The Executive Vice President now owns 38,938 shares after completing the transaction at $65.83 per share. On Feb 28, another insider, SMITH KEITH, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 75,000 shares for $65.04 each. As a result, the insider received 4,877,750 and left with 1,222,562 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Boyd’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.58. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BYD has reached a high of $70.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 62.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 56.72.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BYD traded 902.92K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.03M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 105.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.50M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.90% stake in the company. Shares short for BYD as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.35M with a Short Ratio of 3.96M, compared to 4.61M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.17% and a Short% of Float of 5.83%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.07, BYD has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.64. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.12%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.93%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 13 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.67 and a low estimate of $1.31, while EPS last year was $1.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.48, with high estimates of $1.75 and low estimates of $1.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.96 and $5.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.86. EPS for the following year is $6.25, with 15 analysts recommending between $7.38 and $5.47.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 14 analysts expect revenue to total $880.05M. It ranges from a high estimate of $905.85M to a low estimate of $835.2M. As of the current estimate, Boyd Gaming Corporation’s year-ago sales were $860.74M, an estimated increase of 2.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $893.45M, a decrease of -0.10% less than the figure of $2.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $913M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $862.2M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BYD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.72B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.41B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.56B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.56B, up 0.10% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.75B and the low estimate is $3.38B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.