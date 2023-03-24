There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE).

In the latest session, Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) closed at $92.65 down -1.06% from its previous closing price of $93.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2207507 shares were traded. EXPE stock price reached its highest trading level at $95.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $91.62.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Expedia Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.21. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 07, 2022, Wolfe Research Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Peer Perform but kept the price unchanged to $85.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 21 when Soliday Lance A sold 5,387 shares for $106.99 per share. The transaction valued at 576,355 led to the insider holds 9,270 shares of the business.

Soliday Lance A sold 605 shares of EXPE for $70,610 on Feb 15. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 9,270 shares after completing the transaction at $116.71 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, Soliday Lance A, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 635 shares for $100.18 each. As a result, the insider received 63,617 and left with 8,949 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Expedia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 43.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EXPE has reached a high of $203.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $82.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 107.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 101.09.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EXPE has traded an average of 2.66M shares per day and 2.95M over the past ten days. A total of 155.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 146.28M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.60% stake in the company. Shares short for EXPE as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.28M with a Short Ratio of 3.79M, compared to 4.76M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.10% and a Short% of Float of 2.44%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for EXPE, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 25, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 08, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 20, 2011 when the company split stock in a 1:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 19 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.48 and a low estimate of -$0.81, while EPS last year was -$0.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.42, with high estimates of $2.93 and low estimates of $1.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.66 and $7.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.36. EPS for the following year is $11.24, with 22 analysts recommending between $14.19 and $9.85.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 21 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.65B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.95B to a low estimate of $2.41B. As of the current estimate, Expedia Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.25B, an estimated increase of 17.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 21 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.3B, an increase of 3.70% less than the figure of $17.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.47B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.96B.

A total of 31 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EXPE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.97B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.67B, up 9.40% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.23B and the low estimate is $13.01B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.