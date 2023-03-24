There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: NorthWestern Corporation (NWE).

In the latest session, NorthWestern Corporation (NASDAQ: NWE) closed at $53.50 down -2.55% from its previous closing price of $54.90. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 543516 shares were traded. NWE stock price reached its highest trading level at $54.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $53.39.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of NorthWestern Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.99 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.93.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Guggenheim on January 23, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $46 from $48 previously.

On November 01, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $55.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Underperform to Buy on September 29, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $58 to $56.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when HORSFALL JAN ROBERT sold 2,800 shares for $57.26 per share. The transaction valued at 160,328 led to the insider holds 4,375 shares of the business.

Ide Britt E sold 1,500 shares of NWE for $86,505 on Feb 23. The Director now owns 11,201 shares after completing the transaction at $57.67 per share. On Nov 14, another insider, Schroeppel Bobbi L, who serves as the VP HR, CC & Comm of the company, sold 900 shares for $53.31 each. As a result, the insider received 47,979 and left with 26,877 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, NorthWestern’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.07. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NWE has reached a high of $63.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $48.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 57.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.70.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NWE has traded an average of 381.45K shares per day and 413.32k over the past ten days. A total of 58.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.28M. Shares short for NWE as of Jan 12, 2023 were 883.6k with a Short Ratio of 0.99M, compared to 713.89k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.48% and a Short% of Float of 1.95%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for NWE is 2.56, from 2.42 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.41%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.46%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.90. The current Payout Ratio is 77.00% for NWE, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 27, 1997 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.22 and a low estimate of $1.05, while EPS last year was $1.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.11, with high estimates of $1.19 and low estimates of $1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.3 and $3.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.27. EPS for the following year is $3.49, with 7 analysts recommending between $3.55 and $3.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $369.52M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $441M to a low estimate of $264.89M. As of the current estimate, NorthWestern Corporation’s year-ago sales were $347.34M, an estimated increase of 6.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $425.06M, an increase of 7.70% over than the figure of $6.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $460M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $410.42M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NWE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.37B, up 1.90% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.7B and the low estimate is $1.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.