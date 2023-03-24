There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN)

The closing price of Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) was $98.71 for the day, up 0.01% from the previous closing price of $98.70. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 57414218 shares were traded. AMZN stock price reached its highest trading level at $101.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $97.62.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AMZN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on January 30, 2023, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $171 from $142 previously.

On January 30, 2023, Barclays reiterated its Overweight rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $140 to $130.

UBS reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on January 25, 2023, while the target price for the stock was revised from $121 to $118.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 21 when Selipsky Adam sold 2,299 shares for $100.34 per share. The transaction valued at 230,691 led to the insider holds 138,320 shares of the business.

Herrington Douglas J sold 4,000 shares of AMZN for $375,200 on Mar 01. The CEO Worldwide Amazon Stores now owns 560,298 shares after completing the transaction at $93.80 per share. On Feb 21, another insider, Olsavsky Brian T, who serves as the Senior Vice President and CFO of the company, sold 16,760 shares for $95.25 each. As a result, the insider received 1,596,390 and left with 49,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMZN has reached a high of $170.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $81.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 97.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 108.03.

Shares Statistics:

AMZN traded an average of 69.47M shares per day over the past three months and 67.97M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 10.22B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.25B. Insiders hold about 9.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.10% stake in the company. Shares short for AMZN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 70.39M with a Short Ratio of 59.07M, compared to 76.83M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.69% and a Short% of Float of 0.79%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 35 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.65 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.9 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.94 and $0.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.41. EPS for the following year is $2.51, with 42 analysts recommending between $3.53 and $1.21.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 37 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $126.35B to a low estimate of $121B. As of the current estimate, Amazon.com Inc.’s year-ago sales were $116.44B, an estimated increase of 7.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 35 analysts are estimating revenue of $130.28B, an increase of 7.50% over than the figure of $7.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $133.04B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $128.05B.

A total of 46 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMZN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $574.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $544.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $557.38B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $513.98B, up 8.40% from the average estimate. Based on 43 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $626.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $653.69B and the low estimate is $598.87B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.