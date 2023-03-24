There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Comerica Incorporated (CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) closed the day trading at $40.70 down -8.58% from the previous closing price of $44.52. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9010551 shares were traded. CMA stock price reached its highest trading level at $45.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.28.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CMA, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on March 15, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $68.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on February 15, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $77 to $82.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 31 when McKinney Cassandra M. sold 362 shares for $72.70 per share. The transaction valued at 26,316 led to the insider holds 6,250 shares of the business.

McKinney Cassandra M. sold 3,262 shares of CMA for $237,358 on Jan 27. The EVP now owns 6,825 shares after completing the transaction at $72.76 per share. On Nov 16, another insider, Bridges Wendy, who serves as the EVP of the company, sold 4,447 shares for $72.07 each. As a result, the insider received 320,495 and left with 12,187 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Comerica’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CMA has reached a high of $97.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 66.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 72.29.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CMA traded about 2.77M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CMA traded about 9.27M shares per day. A total of 131.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 130.17M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CMA as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.22M with a Short Ratio of 3.17M, compared to 2.72M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.46% and a Short% of Float of 2.80%.

Dividends & Splits

CMA’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.84, up from 2.72 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.11%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.59%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.74. The current Payout Ratio is 31.80% for CMA, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 01, 1998 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.49 and a low estimate of $1.88, while EPS last year was $1.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.43, with high estimates of $2.57 and low estimates of $1.98.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.1 and $8.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.66. EPS for the following year is $9.89, with 19 analysts recommending between $10.65 and $8.93.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $973.88M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $983.2M to a low estimate of $962M. As of the current estimate, Comerica Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $700M, an estimated increase of 39.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1B, an increase of 20.70% less than the figure of $39.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.01B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $987.45M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CMA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.97B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.53B, up 13.50% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.15B and the low estimate is $3.97B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.