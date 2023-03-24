There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT)

The closing price of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE: SKT) was $18.45 for the day, down -0.11% from the previous closing price of $18.47. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 982952 shares were traded. SKT stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.25.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of SKT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.01. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.91.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 30, 2023, Compass Point Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $21.

Evercore ISI Upgraded its Underperform to In-line on November 05, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $17 to $22.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when TANGER STEVEN B sold 75,000 shares for $20.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,500,000 led to the insider holds 1,274,686 shares of the business.

TANGER STEVEN B sold 50,000 shares of SKT for $975,000 on Nov 14. The Executive Chair of the Board now owns 1,349,686 shares after completing the transaction at $19.50 per share. On Nov 03, another insider, TANGER STEVEN B, who serves as the Executive Chair of the Board of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $19.00 each. As a result, the insider received 950,000 and left with 1,399,686 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Tanger’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.99, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.76. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SKT has reached a high of $20.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.07.

Shares Statistics:

SKT traded an average of 890.01K shares per day over the past three months and 1.42M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 103.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.70M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SKT as of Jan 12, 2023 were 7.41M with a Short Ratio of 5.47M, compared to 6.63M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.10% and a Short% of Float of 11.42%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.36, SKT has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.88. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.93%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.79%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 8.09. The current Payout Ratio is 107.30% for SKT, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 24, 2011 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was $0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.8 and $0.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.78. EPS for the following year is $0.76, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.84 and $0.61.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $113.03M to a low estimate of $105M. As of the current estimate, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc.’s year-ago sales were $112.09M, an estimated decrease of -2.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $109.47M, an increase of 0.60% over than the figure of -$2.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $109.47M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $109.47M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SKT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $439.18M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $417M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $429.95M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $426.52M, up 0.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $436.04M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $448.63M and the low estimate is $421M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.